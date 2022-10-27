My Youth My Pride: Secretary Sports Council reaches Tral

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27: Continuing its public reach-out programme under Jan Abhiyan and B2V4, Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull today

visited Tral, Pulwama and presided over a programme organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with local Administration at Hamdard

School, Tral.

The Secretary Sports Council had a series of interactions with the locals chiefly consisting of young children. Highlighting the importance and

benefits of sports policy and besides initiatives taken by the administration to upgrade sports infrastructure and provide quality coaching across the

union territory, she said more sports welfare programmes are in offing.

On being asked about the provision of sports equipment and gears for players of far flung areas of Tral, Nuzhat Gull assured that every step shall be

taken to reach all the athletes in future.

She said during the last programme, sports equipment and gear were provided to players and a lot of talent was scouted by way of the sports

flagship programme My Youth My Pride.

Sports is the medium to defeat the evil designs of drug cartels, the more we are inclined towards sports, the more we will remain disciplined in every

field of life, she added.

A huge gathering of participants including sports persons, citizens attended the day-long programme.

Secretary Sports Council was flanked by Dr. Harbaksh Singh BDC member Tral, SP Awantipora, ADC Tral, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir,

Parvez Rasool International cricketer, Majid Yousuf Director Football academy of Sports Council besides coaches and officials from Sports Council

along with local residents, including sarpanchs, panchs and school children.

A number of sports activities were also conducted during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Harbaksh Sing gave an outline of tehsil Tral and how it has always emerged as one of the productive areas in every

field and how it has contributed to the welfare of the district and the other parts of the UT.

Putting forward demand for more infrastructures, Dr Singh said that he was sure J&K Sports Council will extend all possible help to the natives

of Tral as there is a lot of talent waiting to be tapped.