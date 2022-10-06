Mother’s Recipe teams up with the movie Goodbye for new pickle campaign

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Food connects all our traditions & families together. Recipes have been passed down generations in India from our

grandmothers to our mothers & our mothers to us. Indian Cuisine is a rich, diverse cuisine & food is always celebrated. One such food

that is special to India & special to us is Achaar, Achaar brings back a lot of nostalgic memories Pickles are made & enjoyed in every

state of our Country, in every town & every home; from the famous Thokku in the South to Pachranga in the North, and Gorkeri &

Chuundo in Gujurat, these eternal favorites truly reflect the delicious union of India’s authentic and rich food legacy. Market leader in the

Indian pickle category, one of the leading Indian food brands Mother’s Recipe has entered a co-branded association with the upcoming

comedy-drama film Goodbye for its latest Pickle Campaign. The Campaign encapsulates an emotional journey where the protagonist

Rashmika Mandanna reminisces her childhood memories, of her mother making achaar on the terrace during Mango season following

age-old recipes. She recollects, how her mother used to ensure the ingredients were perfectly sun-dried on their terrace, and how the

right recipe was followed, with fresh oil and masalas added, to get the perfect taste. In the video, Rashmika Mandanna portraying the character

of Tara in the Film Goodbye reflects on her fond memories and says, – “Maa ke haaton se bane aachaar se judi hai bahut sare khatti-meethi

yaadein. Joh rahte hai dil ke kareeb Jaise hamara special Mother’s Rcecipe, Pyaar aur swaad ke anokhe mishran se banaa Mother’s Recipe, Taste

the Love. The campaign is running on social media & digital marketing platforms. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in

association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022. Video Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_krMIN_Hjko Commenting on the campaign Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe said “For

Mother’s Recipe as a brand we always try to strike a chord with our consumers in different ways.