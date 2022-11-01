MoS Gen V K Singh visits Doda, reviews development projects

Lays foundation stone of development projects

Doda, Oct 31: Union Minister of State for Road

Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General VK

Singh Monday visited Doda as a part of ongoing Public

Outreach Programme.

During his program, the Minister reviewed progress and

performance of NHIDCL, R&B and GREF and also took

a detailed review of package wise progress on alternate

NH 244.

During his visit to various ongoing development projects,

Gen. Singh instructed the executing agencies to stick to

the timeline and ensure the completion of NH244 and

other projects within the given time frame.

The Minister also directed the district administration to

send details of bottlenecks if any in all the projects be

that the forest clearance or non acquisition of land so

that the same can be taken up with concerned

authorities for early redressal. During the meeting, the

Minister also administered Ekta and Vigilance pledge at

the conference hall.

The Minister also inspected ongoing work on upcoming

Khellani tunnel, for which he was informed that 36% of

the work on both the tubes is complete and tentative

date of completion of the tunnel project is 24/04/2023.

Gen. Singh directed the engineers to get the best

expertise and use contemporary technology to give

public a state of the art infrastructure without harming

the ecology of the area.

The Minister also inaugurated link road to Nai Dangri,

constructed by PWD, at an estimated cost of 191 lakhs.

He also laid foundation stone of water supply scheme

Pranu under JJM built at an estimated cost 422.69 lakhs

benefitting Shahpura and Malnai villages. He further

directed that ‘Paani Simitis’ shall be given charge of

micro level management of all the water supply

schemes for better management.

The Minister also inspected various stalls highlighting

the individual and community welfare schemes run by

different departments, at Doda. He distributed tractors

among the beneficiaries of Agriculture department. He

also distributed Power Tillers, sanction letters of Water

Harvesting Tanks and Vermicomposts among the

beneficiaries of Horticulture Department.

Regarding sanctioned Chatergalla tunnel which shall

connect Doda via Bhaderwah with Kathua District, the

Minister was informed that this tunnel will give all

weather road connectivity and will reduce the present

distance by 28 Kms. The Minister was also informed that

all the road projects under NHIDCL, GREF, PWD and

PMGSY are being monitored regularly so that they can

be dedicated to the public in shortest possible time.