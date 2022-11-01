MoS Gen V K Singh visits Doda, reviews development projects

Lays foundation stone of development projects
Doda, Oct 31: Union Minister of State for Road
Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General VK
Singh Monday visited Doda as a part of ongoing Public
Outreach Programme.
During his program, the Minister reviewed progress and
performance of NHIDCL, R&B and GREF and also took
a detailed review of package wise progress on alternate
NH 244.
During his visit to various ongoing development projects,
Gen. Singh instructed the executing agencies to stick to
the timeline and ensure the completion of NH244 and
other projects within the given time frame.
The Minister also directed the district administration to
send details of bottlenecks if any in all the projects be
that the forest clearance or non acquisition of land so
that the same can be taken up with concerned
authorities for early redressal. During the meeting, the
Minister also administered Ekta and Vigilance pledge at
the conference hall.
The Minister also inspected ongoing work on upcoming
Khellani tunnel, for which he was informed that 36% of
the work on both the tubes is complete and tentative
date of completion of the tunnel project is 24/04/2023.
Gen. Singh directed the engineers to get the best
expertise and use contemporary technology to give
public a state of the art infrastructure without harming
the ecology of the area.
The Minister also inaugurated link road to Nai Dangri,
constructed by PWD, at an estimated cost of 191 lakhs.
He also laid foundation stone of water supply scheme
Pranu under JJM built at an estimated cost 422.69 lakhs
benefitting Shahpura and Malnai villages. He further
directed that ‘Paani Simitis’ shall be given charge of
micro level management of all the water supply
schemes for better management.
The Minister also inspected various stalls highlighting
the individual and community welfare schemes run by
different departments, at Doda. He distributed tractors
among the beneficiaries of Agriculture department. He
also distributed Power Tillers, sanction letters of Water
Harvesting Tanks and Vermicomposts among the
beneficiaries of Horticulture Department.
Regarding sanctioned Chatergalla tunnel which shall
connect Doda via Bhaderwah with Kathua District, the
Minister was informed that this tunnel will give all
weather road connectivity and will reduce the present
distance by 28 Kms. The Minister was also informed that
all the road projects under NHIDCL, GREF, PWD and
PMGSY are being monitored regularly so that they can
be dedicated to the public in shortest possible time.