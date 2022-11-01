More than 1 lakh PNB employees take integrity pledge to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank with over a lakh employees, takes the Integrity Pledge in

a ceremony on October 31, 2022. The ceremony was part of the Vigilance Awareness Week being observed from 31st October to

06th November 2022 in line with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The pledge was taken to inculcate a

culture of honesty amongst staff members and focus on the quality of services, free from defects and corrupt practices. This year,

with the aim to maintain its ecosystem of ethical practices, PNB commenced towards the vigilance awareness week following the

theme of Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation on National Unity Day. Paying its tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the

architect of national integration of Independent India, PNB employees also took a pledge on national unity. The integrity pledge

was administered by Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, at PNB’s Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi in the presence of CVO, EDs,

CGMS, Senior Officials and rest of the staff. Messages from the Honorable President of India, Prime Minister of India, Vice-

President of India and Central Vigilance Commissioner were echoed during the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Atul Kumar

Goel, MD & CEO, emphasized the need to be vigilant in our daily routine to prevent any malpractice. He also stressed the

importance of digitization to eliminate corruption risks and said, “PNB has taken several digital initiatives to avoid corruption and

strongly believes tech innovations are needed to strengthen integrity systems. Some of such recent digital innovations of the Bank

include the Revamped PNB One Mobile App, Pre- Approved Personal Loan in four clicks and single OTP, WhatsApp Banking,

Online KCC Renewal etc.” “The purpose of celebrating the Vigilance Awareness Week is to be cautious and alert in our

professional and personal lives against all potential risks. The core theme of Corruption Free India reminds us to create an

atmosphere, or an ecosystem, wherein members of the PNB Parivaar stay true to the organization’s values,” said CVO Vijay

Kumar Tyagi. The bank has also organized multiple activities and outreach programs, such as seminars, workshops and walkathon

to sensitize the public about the need for transparency and integrity in public governance.