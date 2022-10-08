MIET organizes Sports Week

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 08: Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) organised Sports Week on its campus involving around 200

students in different sports events.

A good number of 70 female students took part this event, a handout issued here today informed.

Director MIET, Ankur Gupta congratulated the winners and appreciated the spirit and enthusiasm of other participants. He

complimented the Sports Committee for successful conduct of the event on the campus. He further committed all resources to

provide high quality sporting infrastructure at MIET and institutionalizing a sporting culture.

Earlier, the Sports Week was inaugurated by Prof. S K Sharma, Advisor to the Chairperson. He motivated the students towards sports

and physical fitness amidst a message of learning team spirit, teamwork, winning, overcoming challenges, losing, and overcoming

disappointment, fair play and sportsman spirit out of such event.

The sports week was conducted by the college sports committee under the supervision of Sukomal Ganguly, Head Sports at MIET and

a BCCI certified Cricket Coach.

The Results:

CRICKET: Civil Engineering bt Computer Science and Engineering in final. TABLE TENNIS: Men: Singles: Riteshwar of B. Com, Ist;

Dhrub of Civil Engineering, 2nd and Vinayak of Computer Science and Engineering, 3rd. Doubles: BBA/B.Com, Ist and CSE Department,

2nd. Women: Tanya of CSE, Ist; Stuti of MCA, 2nd and Vipasha of MCA, 3rd. Doubles: MCA Department, Ist.

CHESS: Superb Jain of CSE, Ist; Amol of ECE, 2nd and Sariq of EE, 3rd. CARROM: Men: Dhruv of ECE, Ist; Farzan of CE, 2nd and Anuj

of MBA, 3rd. Women: Tanya of CSE, Ist; Tanzela of ECE, 2nd and Esha of ECE, 3rd. BASKETBALL: CSE Department, Ist; Rest of MIET,

2nd and Electrical Engineering, 3rd.