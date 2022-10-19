Martyr Sgct. Rohit Kumar Chib

SgCt Rohit Kumar Chib a resident of Jagti Nagrota, Jammu was born on 28 August 1989 to Smt & Shri Ashok Kumar and soon after

passing Higher Secondary School he joined the Police organization on 30-06-2011 as Constable. He was posted in district Kulgam and

had participated in many operations in which number of terrorists were eliminated. For his dedication and devotion the department had

granted him out of turn promotion in 2017.

On 12.01.2022 at 2000 hours, Kulgam police received specific information regarding presence of terrorists in village Sehpora

Parivan. Instantly, District Police Kulgam, 34 RR and 18h Bn CRPF cordoned the said village and started door to door search. As soon

as, the search party approached the residential house belonging to Mashooq Ahmad Lone S/o Habibullah Lone R/o Sehpora Parivan &

questioned them regarding presence of terrorists but the family members strongly denied the presence of terrorists. However, the

search party moved on to conduct thorough search of the house during which the terrorists hiding inside the house fired indiscriminately

upon the search party with the intention to kill them and tried to break the cordon in order to flee from the spot. The fire was effectively

retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

Sgct. Rohit Kumar No.944/Kgm PID No.EXK118896 who was part of the CASO without caring for his personal safety gave primary

importance to evacuation of the civilians from the cordoned area towards safer places. While doing so with troops of 34 RR, CRPF 18th

Bn. Sgct. Rohit Kumar No.944/Kgm was fired upon by terrorist resulting in his injuries. Despite being grievously injured, he displayed

courage and steely determination and closed in on the terrorists. He engaged the terrorists accurately in close quarter gun battle and

eliminated a hardcore foreign terrorist in a fierce gunfight. He received multiple bullet wounds to his chest and head, to which he later

succumbed and attained martyrdom.

The operation concluded with the elimination of 01 hard-core categorized terrorist and huge quantity of arms and ammunition was

recovered from his possession. Later the slain terrorist was identified as Babar Bhai R/o Pakistan of JeM oufit.

His seniors & colleagues in the department remember SgCt Rohit Kumar as energetic and dedicated official and said that his

contribution in anti-militancy operations is remarkable and would remain an inspiration for everyone.