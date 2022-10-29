Manjit Club wins volleyball League title

Poonch, Oct 29: Shaheed DySP Manjit Manjit Club clinched the Volleyball League title after they outplayed hosts Chandak Club 3-1 (25-18,

19 -25, 25-20, 25-15) in the final which played under flood lights.

In the title clash and prize distribution of the first ever flood lights volleyball league, Sarpanch Choudhary Tariq Mehmood was the chief

guest which chairman of Shaheed Manjit Club, Mohd Tariq was guest honour.

Both these special guests appreciated the participating teams and the organisers, Chandak Club for the successful league event.

Musharraf Khan, Ayaz Ahmad and Ramiz Tariq played superb game for the winners, Shaheed Manjit Club.

The organising committee of Chandak Club included Saddam Hussein, Zahoor Din, Haroon Rashid and Adress Ahmed.