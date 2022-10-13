Make party stronger at grassroots: Azad

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Democratic Azad Party Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today addressed Party delegates from South Kashmir at Dak Bungalow Anantnag. He stressed on party leaders to work in tandem towards making the party stronger at grassroot level. Azad also asked the newly appointed Zonal Committee members to visit each constituency, District headquarters and seek the feedback from the workers for the formation of District and Zonal level committees.

“There are conspiracies being hatched against the DAP, but the Party is enough capable to defeat these designs.”He urged Party leaders and workers to make a pledge not to compromise on the interests of the Party and strengthen it at grassroots.“Our party is duty bound to fight for all sections of people and ensure justice prevails at large where all are benefited.”

Interacting with the delegates who had come from across South Kashmir, Azad gave a patient hearing to the workers concerns.Azad was apprised of growing unemployment in Jammu Kashmir, lack of public facilities and other socio-economic issues the people in general are facing. He assured each individual and public delegation that the party will take up the issues confronting them at all levels for their speedy redressal.

He laid emphasizes over reaching out to nook and corner of the J&K (UT) with programmes and policies of the Party.