Lumpy Skin Disease: Dulloo reviews containment measures

Srinagar, Oct 03: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo Monday emphasised upon the officers of Animal Husbandry department to intensify the process of vaccination and fogging in all the rural areas where the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has spread among cattle and milch animals.

The meeting was attended by the officers from Animal Husbandry, SKUAST, CAHOs and other officers from allied departments. Out station officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

On the occasion the ACS urged all the veterinarians to be present in the field for vaccination and other supervision purposes so that the task is monitored and performed professionally. He asked them that the treatment protocol already framed and circulated should be strictly complied with. He made out that veterinary doctors posted in offices for other official purposes should be sent to the field for serving people at this hour of need.

Dulloo enjoined upon them to increase the sampling and testing in coming days. He maintained that 200 tests should be performed each day by every laboratory in both the divisions. He took note of the current trend followed in vaccination and its progress in each district.

The ACS asked from each district about the active cases of LSD in their district, Animal deaths reported so far, Vaccinations done, Animals sampled, Fatality and Recovery rate in the district. He directed both the Directors and the Agricultural Universities to make teams to visit all the districts of the UT and submit reports to him regarding the scenario in each district. He asked them to give their recommendations also to tackle this disease efficiently in each of the visited places after carrying out their studies.

The ACS also instructed both the Directors to provide vaccine doses to the Districts as per the severity of the disease there and requirements on ground. He took stock of the supplies available with the department in their stores and there in the districts. He stressed on distributing the vaccines to each district so that there is no shortage of it anywhere. He asked them that no new epicentre of the disease should evolve anywhere as the measures to contain the disease have been taken by the department.

The ACS was informed that due to migration of animals from highlands after grazing there was a little spike in the number of cases reported. It was further made out that with the inoculation of vaccines and fogging being carried out in each area and susceptible animals the cases would reduce in coming days and the disease eventually eliminated from the UT.