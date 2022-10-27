Lt Governor inaugurates IOCL’s LPG bottling plant at Anantnag

Anantnag, Oct 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s LPG Bottling Plant at Vessu-Nipora, Anantnag.

Congratulating Indian Oil Corporation, Jhelum Oil Agency and the people of the region on the commissioning of the new LPG Bottling Plant, the Lt Governor said that the plant has the capacity to supply 3240 cylinders per day and will cater to the surge in demand of LPG during the winter season

The Lt Governor said social movements such as Ujjwala Yojna have brought massive transformation in the lives of women. Under the guidance of Prime Minister issues of basic amenities such as Housing, Electricity, Water, Toilet, Gas, Roads, Hospital and School have been addressed to benefit all sections of the society, he added.

Jammu Kashmir is marching ahead to a glorious future with a new self-confidence. 100% saturation of social security and welfare schemes under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has improved the living standards of the poor, farmers and the deprived section of the society, the Lt Governor said.Under Ujjwala Yojana 1.0, a total of 8 crore poor, deprived, backward, tribal families across the country were given LPG connections, while Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 aims to provide LPG connections to 1 crore low-income households that could not be covered under the first phase, observed the Lt Governor.

About 12.41 lakh households in Jammu and Kashmir have been provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0 and it is our endeavor to extend the benefit to the left-out low-income households, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further asked the officials and stakeholders to ensure that no eligible beneficiary remains left out under the Ujjawala Yojana.

He also shared the details of mass awareness programme of all services under the Public Services Guarantee Act during the Back to Village-IV programme.

Jitendra Kumar, Executive Director and State Head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) termed the day as a significant occasion for IOCL and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Government for their support.

He informed about the increased availability of petroleum products in the UT, besides the installation of CNG infrastructure in Jammu Division. He further shared the vision of IOCL to become carbon neutral by 2046.The new LPG Bottling Plant is set up over five acres of land having annual capacity of 12,000 MT and daily capacity to dispatch 10 LPG trucks, i.e. 3240 cylinders per day, and can store more than 500 filled cylinders. Apart from Indian Oil, the distributors of BPCL and HPCL will also be supplied continuously through the Plant, it was informed.

The Lt Governor along with other dignitaries also planted a tree sapling to mark the occasion.

Composite Gas Cylinders were also distributed among the consumers.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; senior officials of IOCL, Civil Administration and Police department; LPG distributors, besides other stakeholders and a large number of people were present on the occasion.