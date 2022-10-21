LG visits Pulwama; Inaugurates & lays foundation stone of several infrastructure projects worth ₹ 61 cr

Pulwama, October 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several infrastructure projects worth Rs 61 crores, during his visit to Pulwama District.

Chairing the District Development Review meeting, the Lt Governor stressed on the development of infrastructure, industries, agriculture, enhancing mobility, saturation of social welfare schemes and improving the ease of living.

The Lt Governor directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive district level plan for self-employment of youth, promotion of tourism and culture.

While reviewing the saturation of Kisan Credit Card scheme, the Lt Governor said the landless farmers, solely dependent on livestock, must receive the financial assistance through KCC.

He further instructed the Animal, Sheep husbandry & Fisheries department to ensure insurance of all the livestock in the district.The Lt Governor also directed the District administration to ensure youth are supported for self-employment during Back to Village Jan Abhiyan. Re-orient the planning and monitor the implementation to achieve the goal of full employment in the district, he added.

Government schemes envisage loans to poor without any guarantee. Financial inclusion is the key enabler and it is bank’s prime responsibility to improve access of the poor to banks and help alleviate poverty. Banks or concerned officers violating the norms will be penalized, said the Lt Governor.

Subject teachers’ pool system was also reviewed for seamless coordination and availability of teachers. The Lt Governor directed for timely renovation of schools and proper functioning of Vocational training and Atal tinkering labs.

He directed the concerned officers for making necessary interventions in facilitating the establishment of industrial units in the district, besides ensuring timely disposal of change of land use applications, and convenient, hassle free services to public in government departments.Directions were issued for achieving the target of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal. SBM Phase-II works to be completed by November. Pulwama must saturate schemes like PMAY, said the Lt Governor.While reviewing the Power Sector in the district, the chair was briefed about the preparations being made in view of the ensuing winter season; Damage & Repairs of Distribution Transformers; Buffer Stock Arrangements, Peak Demand & Supply, provisions for replacing damaged transformers within given timelines of 12 hours in urban and 24 to 48 hours in rural areas.

People should not face any problem during winters. Make adequate arrangements for uninterrupted supply of power, water & essential items, the Lt Governor told the officers.





The Lt Governor also sought report of usage of Kahcharai land retrieved by the District Administration.

The meeting was informed that the Multipurpose Cinema hall is highly appreciated by the local public and large population is taking its benefits.

The Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration and the people of Pulwama for securing top rank in District Good Governance Index.

Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the overall developmental scenario in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed the meeting about the increase in literacy rate of the district, Awareness campaigns under Nasha Mukt Bharat; programmes conducted for Specially Abled Persons; Self-Employment & livelihood generation programmes; construction of Amrit Sarovar; distribution of Water proof Tents to tribal population.

The meeting also discussed the empowerment of Women farmers through agro- based cottage industry, increasing Saffron production under National Saffron Mission, and starting the Administrative Block, Medical education batches and medical services in AIIMS Awantipora at the earliest, besides optimal utilisation of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.The chair was informed that as many as 154 Poshan Vatikas and 1113 Kitchen Gardens have been established in the 1267 existing Anganwadi centres, besides Back Yard gardens have already been established in 1013 Anganwadi Centers.

During his visit, the Lt Governor flagged off mobile online service centre for doorstep delivery of various online government services, generating awareness among the masses.

Later, the Lt Governor also interacted with delegation of DDC Members, Municipal Council, BDCs led by Sh Syed Bari Andrabi, Chairman, District Development Council Pulwama; PRIs members and various other delegations including youth, sports fraternity, industries and traders associations, saffron growers and NRLM members, and assured appropriate redressal of their genuine issues and demands.The projected inaugurated by Lt Governor includes – 200 Bedded Covid Care Hospital at Pulwama costing Rs. 8.67 cr; Synthetic Hockey Turf at BHSS Pulwama at a cost of Rs. 4.90 cr; Construction /Upgradation of Interior Roads at District Police Lines for national functions costing Rs. 89.61 lakhs; Widening/Upgradation of Pulwama Rahmoo Road including Pulwama Rajpora Shadimarg Road. (12.00 kms) costing Rs. 11.94 cr; Mini Secretariat Awantipora worth Rs. 4.99 cr; Community Hall Awantipora costing Rs 2.00 cr; Clock Tower at Pampore worth Rs 70 lakhs; construction of road from Narwah to Koil at a cost of Rs 1.80 cr; Two Sumo Stands at Pulwama along with Passenger Sheds costing Rs 67.71 lakhs; 08 Roomed Three Story Building at HSS Noorpora worth Rs 1.34 cr; Science Block at Government Women’s Degree College Pulwama costing Rs 7.67 cr; Upgradation & Maintenance of road from L042-Lariyar to Chersoo at a cost of Rs 4.80 cr.





The projects for which the Lt Governor laid foundation stones included- Construction of 10 Roomed Double Storey Building at HSS Karimabad at a cost of Rs 2.32 cr; Reconstruction of gutted 10 roomed building at GHS Kakpora costing Rs. 2.27 cr; 06 roomed double storey building at Saimoh, HS Zantrag and HSS Panzgam at a cost of Rs. 1.41cr each; construction of pre primary blocks at Lajurah & HSS Batagund costing Rs 65 lakhs each.





Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Gh. Jeelani,SSP Pulwama, Heads of departments, Sectoral and district officers attended the meeting.