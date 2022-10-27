LG Sinha inaugurates IOC’s LPG bottling plant at Anantnag

‘3240 cylinders per day will cater to the surge in demand during
winter’
Anantnag, October 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today
inaugurated Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s LPG Bottling Plant at
Vessu-Nipora, Anantnag.
Congratulating Indian Oil Corporation, Jhelum Oil Agency and the
people of the region on the commissioning of the new LPG Bottling
Plant, the Lt Governor said that the Plant has the capacity to supply
3240 cylinders per day and will cater to the surge in demand of LPG
during the winter season
Under Ujjwala Yojana 1.0, a total of 8 crore poor, deprived,
backward, tribal families across the country were given LPG
connections, while Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 aims to provide LPG connections
to 1 crore low-income households that could not be covered under the
first phase, observed the Lt Governor.
About 12.41 lakh households in Jammu and Kashmir have been
provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0 and it is our endeavour to
extend the benefit to the left-out low-income households, the Lt
Governor said.
The Lt Governor further asked the officials and stakeholders to
ensure that no eligible beneficiary remains left out under the Ujjawala
Yojana.
The Lt Governor also shared the details of mass awareness
programme of all services under the Public Services Guarantee Act
during the Back to Village-IV programme.
Sh Jitendra Kumar, Executive Director and State Head, Indian Oil
Corporation Limited (IOCL) in his welcome address termed the day as a
significant occasion for IOCL and expressed gratitude to the Lt
Governor-led UT Government for their support.
He informed about the increased availability of petroleum products
in the UT, besides the installation of CNG infrastructure in Jammu
Division. He further shared the vision of IOCL to become carbon neutral
by 2046.
The new LPG Bottling Plant is set up over five acres of land having
an annual capacity of 12,000 MT and daily capacity to dispatch 10 LPG
trucks, i.e. 3240 cylinders per day, and can store more than 500 filled
cylinders. Apart from Indian Oil, the distributors of BPCL and HPCL will
also be supplied continuously through the Plant, it was informed.
The Lt Governor along with other dignitaries also planted a tree
sapling to mark the occasion.
Composite Gas Cylinders were also distributed among the
consumers.