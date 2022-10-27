LG Sinha inaugurates IOC’s LPG bottling plant at Anantnag

‘3240 cylinders per day will cater to the surge in demand during

winter’

Anantnag, October 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today

inaugurated Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s LPG Bottling Plant at

Vessu-Nipora, Anantnag.

Congratulating Indian Oil Corporation, Jhelum Oil Agency and the

people of the region on the commissioning of the new LPG Bottling

Plant, the Lt Governor said that the Plant has the capacity to supply

3240 cylinders per day and will cater to the surge in demand of LPG

during the winter season

Under Ujjwala Yojana 1.0, a total of 8 crore poor, deprived,

backward, tribal families across the country were given LPG

connections, while Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 aims to provide LPG connections

to 1 crore low-income households that could not be covered under the

first phase, observed the Lt Governor.

About 12.41 lakh households in Jammu and Kashmir have been

provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0 and it is our endeavour to

extend the benefit to the left-out low-income households, the Lt

Governor said.

The Lt Governor further asked the officials and stakeholders to

ensure that no eligible beneficiary remains left out under the Ujjawala

Yojana.

The Lt Governor also shared the details of mass awareness

programme of all services under the Public Services Guarantee Act

during the Back to Village-IV programme.

Sh Jitendra Kumar, Executive Director and State Head, Indian Oil

Corporation Limited (IOCL) in his welcome address termed the day as a

significant occasion for IOCL and expressed gratitude to the Lt

Governor-led UT Government for their support.

He informed about the increased availability of petroleum products

in the UT, besides the installation of CNG infrastructure in Jammu

Division. He further shared the vision of IOCL to become carbon neutral

by 2046.

The new LPG Bottling Plant is set up over five acres of land having

an annual capacity of 12,000 MT and daily capacity to dispatch 10 LPG

trucks, i.e. 3240 cylinders per day, and can store more than 500 filled

cylinders. Apart from Indian Oil, the distributors of BPCL and HPCL will

also be supplied continuously through the Plant, it was informed.

The Lt Governor along with other dignitaries also planted a tree

sapling to mark the occasion.

Composite Gas Cylinders were also distributed among the

consumers.