LG Sinha inaugurates 3-week long cultural festival Jashn-e-Kashmir

Taking steps to reconnect youth to their roots; Inspiring Artistes, Authors to
showcase our shared values: LG
Srinagar, October 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated “Jashn-e-Kashmir”- New
Kashmir New Hope, a three-week long cultural festival celebrating tradition, culture and heritage, at
Srinagar.
The Cultural Festival is being organized by All J&K Folk Artists Association, Shah Qalander Folk
Theatre, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and the Office of Divisional
Commissioner, Kashmir.
Congratulating everyone associated with the cultural festival, the Lt Governor said, “Our unique
diversity is our pride and our biggest strength. Such festivals will encourage artistes, artisans and
craftsmen to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.
The Lt Governor said that the government is working out a roadmap for preserving and reviving the
culture and folk traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.
After a long pause, we are witnessing cultural revival in J&K. Several schemes for promoting folk arts,
literature and visual arts have been prepared to give a new impetus to art and culture, added the Lt
Governor.
We have taken steps to reconnect youth to their roots and provide an environment and a forum to
folk artistes, visual artistes and authors to showcase our shared goals and values, observed the Lt
Governor.
Schemes like ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ to pass on the valued traditions of Jammu Kashmir to the
coming generations; preservation of folklore, UT writers camp, national theatre festivals, inter-state
cultural exchange programmes, international visits and cultural events in far flung areas will
strengthen our traditional cultural richness, informed the Lt Governor.
Our artistes are reflection of social values, social progress and the administration is fully committed
for their welfare, said the Lt Governor.
We are aware of the difficulties being faced by many such senior artistes, writers who are not active
today due to ill health and the hardships of the families of those artistes who are not with us
anymore. The Government will ensure such artistes, writers or their dependents are provided with
financial assistance, the Lt Governor informed.
Appreciating the role of voluntary organizations and institutions for the promotion of literature, folk
art, music, the Lt Governor informed that the scheme of financial assistance for the registered
societies related to various arts has also been approved.
The Lt Governor also highlighted the efforts being made to document and preserve folk treasure of
songs and tales.
The Lt Governor urged the cultural organizations, departments, artistes and the people to work
collectively for preserving the precious cultural and folk traditions of Jammu Kashmir.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the artistes for their excellent contribution in preserving
and promoting the local art, culture and folk traditions.
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board in her address lauded the contribution of the
artistes who are the face of culture and values of J&K and the country. She said that the LG-led UT
administration has provided a new lifeline to the field of art and culture in J&K.
Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association expressed gratitude to the Lt
Governor for providing continuous support to art, culture and artistes of J&K. He said the renewed
energy being filled in the field of art and culture of Jammu Kashmir has brought prosperity in the life
of all artistes across the UT.
He also thanked the Lt Governor-led administration for launching the J&K film policy and other
initiatives for promoting art, culture and traditions of Jammu Kashmir and welfare of performing
artists.
On the occasion performances of different folk music and dance were presented by the artistes from
across the UT.
Mustaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Cultural Activist delivered the Vote of Thanks.
Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; Bharat Singh
Manhas, Secretary, JKAACL, besides prominent personalities from the field of art, folk and culture
attended the inaugural ceremony at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.