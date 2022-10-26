LG Sinha inaugurates 3-week long cultural festival Jashn-e-Kashmir

Taking steps to reconnect youth to their roots; Inspiring Artistes, Authors to

showcase our shared values: LG

Srinagar, October 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated “Jashn-e-Kashmir”- New

Kashmir New Hope, a three-week long cultural festival celebrating tradition, culture and heritage, at

Srinagar.

The Cultural Festival is being organized by All J&K Folk Artists Association, Shah Qalander Folk

Theatre, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and the Office of Divisional

Commissioner, Kashmir.

Congratulating everyone associated with the cultural festival, the Lt Governor said, “Our unique

diversity is our pride and our biggest strength. Such festivals will encourage artistes, artisans and

craftsmen to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

The Lt Governor said that the government is working out a roadmap for preserving and reviving the

culture and folk traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

After a long pause, we are witnessing cultural revival in J&K. Several schemes for promoting folk arts,

literature and visual arts have been prepared to give a new impetus to art and culture, added the Lt

Governor.

We have taken steps to reconnect youth to their roots and provide an environment and a forum to

folk artistes, visual artistes and authors to showcase our shared goals and values, observed the Lt

Governor.

Schemes like ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ to pass on the valued traditions of Jammu Kashmir to the

coming generations; preservation of folklore, UT writers camp, national theatre festivals, inter-state

cultural exchange programmes, international visits and cultural events in far flung areas will

strengthen our traditional cultural richness, informed the Lt Governor.

Our artistes are reflection of social values, social progress and the administration is fully committed

for their welfare, said the Lt Governor.

We are aware of the difficulties being faced by many such senior artistes, writers who are not active

today due to ill health and the hardships of the families of those artistes who are not with us

anymore. The Government will ensure such artistes, writers or their dependents are provided with

financial assistance, the Lt Governor informed.

Appreciating the role of voluntary organizations and institutions for the promotion of literature, folk

art, music, the Lt Governor informed that the scheme of financial assistance for the registered

societies related to various arts has also been approved.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the efforts being made to document and preserve folk treasure of

songs and tales.

The Lt Governor urged the cultural organizations, departments, artistes and the people to work

collectively for preserving the precious cultural and folk traditions of Jammu Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the artistes for their excellent contribution in preserving

and promoting the local art, culture and folk traditions.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board in her address lauded the contribution of the

artistes who are the face of culture and values of J&K and the country. She said that the LG-led UT

administration has provided a new lifeline to the field of art and culture in J&K.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association expressed gratitude to the Lt

Governor for providing continuous support to art, culture and artistes of J&K. He said the renewed

energy being filled in the field of art and culture of Jammu Kashmir has brought prosperity in the life

of all artistes across the UT.

He also thanked the Lt Governor-led administration for launching the J&K film policy and other

initiatives for promoting art, culture and traditions of Jammu Kashmir and welfare of performing

artists.

On the occasion performances of different folk music and dance were presented by the artistes from

across the UT.

Mustaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Cultural Activist delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; Bharat Singh

Manhas, Secretary, JKAACL, besides prominent personalities from the field of art, folk and culture

attended the inaugural ceremony at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.