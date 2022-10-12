LG Rolling trophy cricket tournament concludes in Rajouri

DC presides over closing ceremony

NL Correspondent

Rajouri, Oct 12: LG Rolling trophy cricket tournament today concluded in Rajouri. The tournament was organised by the Youth Services and Sports

Department.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal. The final match was won by team Darhal and team Rajouri

ended up as runner up.

While interacting with the players, the Deputy Commissioner explained several initiatives taken by the Government to promote and boost sports activities

and infrastructure as well.

The DC asked the Youth Services and Sports Department to organize such sports events on regular intervals to channelize the energy of youth in the right

direction.

Underlining the importance of sports activities in keeping the youth away from drug abuse, he said they are the future of the country and should take part in

nation building activities and not fall prey to drug abuse.

Referring to scores of measures being taken to promote sports activities, he said that the Govt is fully committed to giving impetus to sporting activities and

necessary measures are being taken to provide them the best possible platforms to the budding players where they can showcase their talent.

The DC also extended best wishes to the players for achieving new heights of success and urged upon them to keep playing with the same zeal.