LG Manoj Sinha greets people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Srinagar, Oct 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet, I convey my greetings and good wishes to all. The Holy Prophet showed us the path of compassion, love and righteous living. May his teachings of universal love and compassion guide each one of us to live in harmony and unity and bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all”.