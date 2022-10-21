LG launches ‘Inspire Gen-Z’ & ‘The Beats of J&K’ to engage and inspire Youth

DIPR opens windows on new ideas, imagination, wisdom & culture: LG

Srinagar, Oct 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched ‘Inspire Gen-Z’ and ‘The Beats of J&K’, two contemporary digital shows created by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to engage, entertain and inspire the youth of J&K.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated the Study Lounge and Reference Library and dedicated DIPR Auditorium, Srinagar as ‘Pandit Bhajan Sopori Auditorium’ in the honour of the Santoor Maestro.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Information & Public Relations Department and the talented youth of the UT of J&K. New initiatives of DIPR are like windows that open up to an infinite world of ideas, imagination, wisdom and culture, said the Lt Governor.

