LG Ladakh inaugurates Panchayat Bhawan, CFCs

KARGIL, Nov 2: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today inaugurated the Panchayat Bhawan/Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Gongma Minjee and the Panchayat Ghar/CFC at GM Pore during his visit to Kargil.

Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan; Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Punchok Tashi; Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhdeve; Senior Superintendent of Police, Kargil Anayat Ali Chaudhary; elected representatives and officials from Rural Development Department were present during the event.

The CFC and Panchayat Bhawan at Gongma Minjee have been constructed under Special Development Package (SDP) and Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) at a cost of Rs 35 lakhs and Rs 32 lakhs, respectively. The Panchayat Ghar and CFC at GM Pore have been constructed at a cost of Rs 75.95 lakhs.

Sarpanch, Gongma Minjee, Ali Naqi, on behalf of the people raised several issues related to the development of the constituency, viz. upgradation of Govt Middle School to Govt High School; the establishment of a solar plant; the upgradation of the Medical Sub-Centre to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) and the creation of posts of paramedical staff; sanctioning of a tunnel to divert Drass River from Kharboo towards Gongma Minjee, etc.

A delegation of villagers of GM Pore led by Sarpanch Ruqayya Bano raised several issues related to the constituency, including intervention in resolving the Karcharai land issue; intervention in making the 20-bedded hospital at HM Pore functional through the creation of posts; upgradation of Govt Girls High School at GM Pore to Govt Girls Higher Secondary School; upgradation of Naib Tehsildar Office to the status of Tehsildar Office; sanctioning of a shelter house at Community Hall, Yokma Horlam at GM Pore, etc.A delegation from Saliskote led by Councillor SH Armaan met LG Mathur and requested for intervention in the proper demarcation of the Karcharai land.

President, Students Educational Movement of Kargil (SEMOK), called on LG Mathur and raised several issues related to the unemployed youth of Ladakh, including the establishment of the Ladakh Public Service Commission; establishment of Ladakh Service Recruitment Board; making Ladakh Residence Certificate (LRC) mandatory for all gazetted and contractual positions in all departments of Ladakh; 50% direct recruitment for the post of Naib Tehsildar; bringing changes in the District Service Selection Recruitment Board (DSSRB) syllabus, etc.

LG Mathur also released the documentary, “4 Years of LAHDC Kargil’ highlighting the achievements of LAHDC Kargil in the presence of Chairman, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan; Executive Councillors- Mubarak Shah Naqvi, Syed Mehdi Fazily, Punchok Tashi, Mohsin Ali; Councillors, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhdeve; SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary and Joint Director, DIPR, Imtieaz Kacho.