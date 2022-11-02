LG attends Ladakh Police Raising Day celebrations

LEH, Nov 1: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur today attended the Ladakh Police Raising Day celebrations as the chief guest, at District Police Lines in Choglamsar.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; Executive Councillor, Ghulam Mehdi; Advisor Umang Narula; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), SS Khandare; Principal Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal; Principal Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar; Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas; Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Jigmet Takpa; Secretary Mehboob Ali Khan; DIG Ladakh Police, Shaikh Junaid; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; SSP Leh PD Nitya and other police officials were present in the event.

Mathur inspected and later took salute of the various Ladakh Police contingents during the Raising Day parade. He also felicitated and distributed medals and citations among the police personnel and family members of martyrs, viz. late SI Stanzin Norboo’s mother Tsering Dolma, late SI Stanzin Otsal’s wife Deachen Angmo, Inspector Tsewang Namgial, Head Constable Sonam Stobgais, Inspector Tsewang Nurboo, SI Sadiq Ali, ADGP SS Khandare, late DySP (Retd) Abdul Khaliq’s wife Mehboob Nisar, Inspector Inayatullah, SI Ahmed Feroz, DySP Tundup Dorjey, DySP (Retd) Mohd Aslam Mir, SSP CID Stanzin Losal, DySP Nilza Angmo, during the investiture ceremony for their distinguished and meritorious services.

The LG inaugurated the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) Live and Cloud Data Centre, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Live, Julley Tourist application and Leh City Surveillance Project during the event. He also released the CCTNS Ladakh Handbook 2022. He also inspected the stalls displayed by various wings of Ladakh Police. Mathur also inaugurated the Gymnasium Hall at DPL Leh.

Ladakh Police also gave a demonstration of the dog squad while the commando unit demonstrated security provided to VIPs in case of a militant attack.