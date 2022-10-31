LG addresses Vigilance Awareness Week event in UT

 ‘Govt resolved to build corruption-free J&K, no one indulging in corrupt

practices will be spared’

NL Correspondent

New Delhi/ Jammu, Oct 31:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday virtually attended the UT-level inaugural function of Vigilance Awareness Week.

Leading the crusade against corruption, the Lt Governor administered the integrity pledge to Administrative Secretaries,

Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, senior officers and officials to mark the beginning of

the Vigilance Awareness Week across the UT of J&K.

“It’s our resolve to build corruption-free J&K and no one indulging in corrupt practices will be spared”, said the Lt Governor.

Observing that the most powerful weapon against corruption is active citizenry, the Lt Governor urged all to join hands and

pledge to root this menace out of the system.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also extended his greetings to the people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tributes to

Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Birth Anniversary.

The path of Reform, Perform and Transform which we have chosen is the right path to move ahead. Some people are

making deliberate attempts to derail this journey but we will never let their nefarious designs succeed, the Lt Governor added.

Zero Tolerance against Corruption on the ground has brought transparency in Governance and ensuring benefits of good

governance reach the last person in the queue without any discrimination, said the Lt Governor.

The system is being strengthened through the use of cutting-edge technology and administrative reforms leaving no scope

for randomness and discretion. We continue to build efficient, transparent and accountable system at all levels for seamless

delivery of services, he further added.

The Lt Governor commended Anti Corruption Bureau for working tirelessly to prevent and investigate corruption-related

matters and bringing culprits to Justice. He asked the Anti Corruption Bureau to work with redoubled determination to further

strengthen the people’s trust.

Offenders in the system are being identified and this year, action has been taken against 445 accused, he added.

Vigilance department in J&K administration is the need of the hour. No one should be declared Black sheep on the basis of

prejudice and no one should protect or defend those indulging in corrupt practices, howsoever highly placed the offender may

be.

Terming awareness and public participation necessary for a more effective fight against the menace of corruption, the Lt

Governor called upon all the stakeholders to play their important role in the number of programmes being organized by the

General Administration Department, Educational Institutions and Anti Corruption Bureau to create greater awareness about

corruption.

I urge the people to use ACB’s helpline number to inform the Bureau about any official asking for bribe. I have the same

expectation from all the officials that they will work with absolute honesty and not allow corruption to flourish in any manner, the

Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the officers to publicize the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s helpline and related activities during the Back to

Village programme. Information about the BEAMS Empowerment Portal and other endeavours of the government to curb

corruption and bring transparency in the system must reach the common man, he asserted. Integrity pledge was also

administered in Raj Bhawan, Government offices and institutions across the UT.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau J&K; Divisional

Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, HoDs, senior officers and officials attended the inaugural

function, in person and through virtual mode.