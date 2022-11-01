LG addresses Vigilance Awareness Week event in UT

‘Govt resolved to build corruption-free J&K, no one

indulging in corrupt practices will be spared’

New Delhi/ Jammu, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor

Manoj Sinha Monday virtually attended the UT-level

inaugural function of Vigilance Awareness Week.

Leading the crusade against corruption, the Lt Governor

administered the integrity pledge to Administrative

Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy

Commissioners, Heads of Departments, senior officers

and officials to mark the beginning of the Vigilance

Awareness Week across the UT of J&K.

“It's our resolve to build corruption-free J&K and no one

indulging in corrupt practices will be spared”, said the Lt

Governor.

Observing that the most powerful weapon against

corruption is active citizenry, the Lt Governor urged all to

join hands and pledge to root this menace out of the

system.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also extended his

greetings to the people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and

paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

on his Birth Anniversary.

The path of Reform, Perform and Transform which we

have chosen is the right path to move ahead. Some

people are making deliberate attempts to derail this

journey but we will never let their nefarious designs

succeed, the Lt Governor added.

Zero Tolerance against Corruption on the ground has

brought transparency in Governance and ensuring

benefits of good governance reach the last person in the

queue without any discrimination, said the Lt Governor.

The system is being strengthened through the use of

cutting-edge technology and administrative reforms

leaving no scope for randomness and discretion. We

continue to build efficient, transparent and accountable

system at all levels for seamless delivery of services, he

further added.

The Lt Governor commended Anti Corruption Bureau for

working tirelessly to prevent and investigate corruption-

related matters and bringing culprits to Justice. He

asked the Anti Corruption Bureau to work with redoubled

determination to further strengthen the people's trust.

Offenders in the system are being identified and this

year, action has been taken against 445 accused, he

added.

Vigilance department in J&K administration is the need

of the hour. No one should be declared Black sheep on

the basis of prejudice and no one should protect or

defend those indulging in corrupt practices, howsoever

highly placed the offender may be.

Terming awareness and public participation necessary

for a more effective fight against the menace of

corruption, the Lt Governor called upon all the

stakeholders to play their important role in the number of

programmes being organized by the General

Administration Department, Educational Institutions and

Anti Corruption Bureau to create greater awareness

about corruption.

I urge the people to use ACB's helpline number to

inform the Bureau about any official asking for bribe. I

have the same expectation from all the officials that they

will work with absolute honesty and not allow corruption

to flourish in any manner, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the officers to publicize the Anti-

Corruption Bureau's helpline and related activities during

the Back to Village programme. Information about the

BEAMS Empowerment Portal and other endeavours of

the government to curb corruption and bring

transparency in the system must reach the common

man, he asserted. Integrity pledge was also

administered in Raj Bhawan, Government offices and

institutions across the UT.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Anand Jain,

Director Anti Corruption Bureau J&K; Divisional

Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, HoDs, senior

officers and officials attended the inaugural function, in

person and through virtual mode.