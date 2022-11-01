LG addresses Vigilance Awareness Week event in UT

‘Govt resolved to build corruption-free J&K, no one
indulging in corrupt practices will be spared’
New Delhi/ Jammu, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor
Manoj Sinha Monday virtually attended the UT-level
inaugural function of Vigilance Awareness Week.
Leading the crusade against corruption, the Lt Governor
administered the integrity pledge to Administrative
Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy
Commissioners, Heads of Departments, senior officers
and officials to mark the beginning of the Vigilance
Awareness Week across the UT of J&K.
“It's our resolve to build corruption-free J&K and no one
indulging in corrupt practices will be spared”, said the Lt
Governor.
Observing that the most powerful weapon against
corruption is active citizenry, the Lt Governor urged all to
join hands and pledge to root this menace out of the
system.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor also extended his
greetings to the people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and
paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
on his Birth Anniversary.
The path of Reform, Perform and Transform which we
have chosen is the right path to move ahead. Some
people are making deliberate attempts to derail this
journey but we will never let their nefarious designs
succeed, the Lt Governor added.
Zero Tolerance against Corruption on the ground has
brought transparency in Governance and ensuring
benefits of good governance reach the last person in the
queue without any discrimination, said the Lt Governor.
The system is being strengthened through the use of
cutting-edge technology and administrative reforms
leaving no scope for randomness and discretion. We
continue to build efficient, transparent and accountable
system at all levels for seamless delivery of services, he
further added.
The Lt Governor commended Anti Corruption Bureau for
working tirelessly to prevent and investigate corruption-
related matters and bringing culprits to Justice. He
asked the Anti Corruption Bureau to work with redoubled
determination to further strengthen the people's trust.
Offenders in the system are being identified and this
year, action has been taken against 445 accused, he
added.
Vigilance department in J&K administration is the need
of the hour. No one should be declared Black sheep on
the basis of prejudice and no one should protect or
defend those indulging in corrupt practices, howsoever
highly placed the offender may be.
Terming awareness and public participation necessary
for a more effective fight against the menace of
corruption, the Lt Governor called upon all the
stakeholders to play their important role in the number of
programmes being organized by the General
Administration Department, Educational Institutions and
Anti Corruption Bureau to create greater awareness
about corruption.
I urge the people to use ACB's helpline number to
inform the Bureau about any official asking for bribe. I
have the same expectation from all the officials that they
will work with absolute honesty and not allow corruption
to flourish in any manner, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor asked the officers to publicize the Anti-
Corruption Bureau's helpline and related activities during
the Back to Village programme. Information about the
BEAMS Empowerment Portal and other endeavours of
the government to curb corruption and bring
transparency in the system must reach the common
man, he asserted. Integrity pledge was also
administered in Raj Bhawan, Government offices and
institutions across the UT.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Anand Jain,
Director Anti Corruption Bureau J&K; Divisional
Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, HoDs, senior
officers and officials attended the inaugural function, in
person and through virtual mode.