LeT militant arrested with 2 grenades

Bandipora, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar-e-Tobia militant in Zalwan Nursary area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said here.

Police said that acting on specific information regarding movement of militants in Zalwan Nursary area of Bandipora, Bandipora police along with 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF launched a joint CASO.

“During search one locally trained LeT militant was apprehended,” police told, adding that the arrested militant disclosed his identity as Shahid Hussain Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Plan Bandipora.

“On his disclosures, two Hand Grenades were recovered which he had kept in paddy fields near Ward No.04 Plan Bandipora,” police added.

It futher said that the arrested militant was in touch with militant of LeT in PaK and was given the task to target police/security forces in Bandipora.