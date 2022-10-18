Learn instead of picking at details

This is the pattern that all of us have noticed for quite some time: an international agency releases a report that reveals some unpleasant fact

about India, the Government and the Bharatiya Janata Party criticise it under one pretext or another, and Opposition leaders accuse both the

Government and the BJP of failing the country. India dropped six notches on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, which is not an outlier.

The BJP government, according to the Congress, is “living in denial,” after GHI 2022 revealed that India was rated 107th out of 121 nations,

below all South Asian nations save Afghanistan. The measure was created by the European NGOs Concern Worldwide and

Welthungerhilfe, who have described the degree of hunger in India as serious. The GHI 2022 has typically been derided by the government,

who claims that it is an attempt to harm the nation’s reputation and questions the “severe methodological difficulties” it has. Three of the

four factors used to calculate the index are related to children’s health, according to the Women and Child Development Ministry, therefore

they cannot be considered representative of the general community. Based on an opinion survey with a very small sample size of only

3,000 participants, the fourth and most significant indicator estimate of the population’s Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) status was

created. The government had already rejected GHI 2021 the previous year. On December 3, Women & Child Development Minister Zubin

Irani stated in a written Lok Sabha reply that the index was a flawed indicator of hunger and did not accurately portray India.

Although there may or may not be significant methodological problems, characterising the index as an effort to harm India’s reputation reeks

of self-righteousness. The Government should reflect and carefully review GHI 2022 rather than making statements that seem to support a

conspiracy hypothesis. In addition, rather than treating the index with contempt it does not merit, if the report contains severe errors, they

should be discussed with the organisation that creates the index. According to the report, India has the highest child wasting rate in the

world, at 19.3 percent. Additionally, it states that between 35 and 38 percent of children in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have stunting,

with Afghanistan having the highest rate. Even while Pakistan’s economy is faltering and Afghanistan has been a war-torn country for

decades, why is child stunting so prevalent in our fifth-largest economy, which boasts political stability, a thriving entrepreneurial sector, a

thriving middle class, and several welfare programmes? Stunting decreased in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu between

2006 and 2016, according to GHI 2022. Improvements in household conditions, maternal factors (such as mothers’ health and education),

and the coverage of health and nutrition treatments all contributed to a decrease in stunting. Possibly, the authorities at various levels can

learn something from GHI 2022’s conclusions.