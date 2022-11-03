Lakanto brings Monk Fruit based sweetener to India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Lakanto, a leading global brand from Saraya Co., Ltd Japan has brought the benefits of Monk Fruit based sweetener for Indian consumers. Lakanto comes

from the house of Saraya, which is into manufacturing and sales of health and hygiene products and services. The company is a global leader when it comes to

Consultation on food and environmental sanitation and development. It is one of the leading names in manufacturing of natural sweeteners worldwide. In India, the brand is

part of Saraya-Mystair Hygiene Pvt Ltd. The story of Monk Fruit dates back to over a thousand years in remote mountain highlands of Asia, where monks discovered a fruit

which was prized for it’s sweetness and rare abilities to raise ‘chi’ or ‘life energy’. This sacred fruit was named ‘Monkfruit’ and was used for centuries to increase chi and well-

being, earning it the nickname “The Immortals’ Fruit.” Lakanto still harvests monk fruit in the same pristine area and according to traditional and environmental methods.

Most fruits get their sweetness from fructose and glucose, both which tend to wreak havoc on blood glucose levels and are linked to a wide variety of other problems.

Monkfruit’s sweetness doesn’t come from fructose or sucrose, but from healthy compounds called mogrosides, which is actually an antioxidant.