Korean Ambassador for partnerships with KU

Srinagar, Nov 01: The Korean Ambassador to India
Jae-bok Chang Tuesday visited the University of
Kashmir with top officials of the Korean Embassy in an
effort to develop future cooperation and partnership in
the ‘mutual areas’ of academics, research and culture.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan warmly received the
delegation at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat where
she enlightened the visiting delegates about the
academic and research progression of the University
over the years, including its current status of being one
of the foremost academic institutions in the country
assessed as ‘A+’ by the National Assessment and
Accreditation Council.
The visiting delegation thereafter interacted with top
academic administrators and officers of the University at
a session chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.
Speaking on the occasion, Jae-bok Chang said the
delegation aims to develop cooperation and future
partnerships in the domains of mutual interest related to
academics, research and culture, among others.
“We want an increased people-to-people contact
between India and South Korea. Under our global
education programme, we have taken 24 Indian
students in 2021 and this figure is expected to rise in the
current year,” the Ambassador said, assuring that the
Korean Embassy will make “more efforts” to develop
more partnerships.
He said this visit is the “beginning of our relationship
with the University of Kashmir and we look forward to
working closely with you to develop future cooperation.”
At the meeting, top University officers including Dean
Academics, Dean Colleges, Dean Research, Registrar,
Controller of Examinations, Director Admissions,
Director DIQA, Dean Students Welfare and Chief
Proctor put forth their valuable suggestions about areas
which could be explored to develop such tie-ups.
Terming the Korean delegation’s visit as “very
important”, the Vice-Chancellor hoped that such
interactions will create opportunities for collaborative
research, cultural exchange programmes and
scholarships avenues for our students and research
scholars.
The visiting Ambassador sought from the University
detailed proposals where such collaborations could be
developed and assured to work towards realising the
goal.
Jae-bok Chang later gave a power-point presentation
before the varsity students on ‘India-Korea: Partners
with Shared History and Common Future’, discussing in
detail the India-Korea historical relations, Korea’s trade
ties with India, Korea’s economic development and
progression towards democracy and the deep-rooted
historical and cultural bonds between the two countries.
He also interacted with students on a range of academic
issues during the session organised by the Department
of Students' Welfare.
The visiting delegation also went around the University
campus, including the Zoology Museum, Botanical
Garden and Arts Block. The delegation also comprised
Gu Jung-hyun, Spouse of Ambassador; Park Jo min, Ist
Secretary (Political); Lee Seunghyun, 2nd Secretary
(Political); Shin Wonho, 3rd Secretary (Consular) and
Ahn Hyesun, Embassy Staff.