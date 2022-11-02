Korean Ambassador for partnerships with KU

Srinagar, Nov 01: The Korean Ambassador to India

Jae-bok Chang Tuesday visited the University of

Kashmir with top officials of the Korean Embassy in an

effort to develop future cooperation and partnership in

the ‘mutual areas’ of academics, research and culture.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan warmly received the

delegation at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat where

she enlightened the visiting delegates about the

academic and research progression of the University

over the years, including its current status of being one

of the foremost academic institutions in the country

assessed as ‘A+’ by the National Assessment and

Accreditation Council.

The visiting delegation thereafter interacted with top

academic administrators and officers of the University at

a session chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.

Speaking on the occasion, Jae-bok Chang said the

delegation aims to develop cooperation and future

partnerships in the domains of mutual interest related to

academics, research and culture, among others.

“We want an increased people-to-people contact

between India and South Korea. Under our global

education programme, we have taken 24 Indian

students in 2021 and this figure is expected to rise in the

current year,” the Ambassador said, assuring that the

Korean Embassy will make “more efforts” to develop

more partnerships.

He said this visit is the “beginning of our relationship

with the University of Kashmir and we look forward to

working closely with you to develop future cooperation.”

At the meeting, top University officers including Dean

Academics, Dean Colleges, Dean Research, Registrar,

Controller of Examinations, Director Admissions,

Director DIQA, Dean Students Welfare and Chief

Proctor put forth their valuable suggestions about areas

which could be explored to develop such tie-ups.

Terming the Korean delegation’s visit as “very

important”, the Vice-Chancellor hoped that such

interactions will create opportunities for collaborative

research, cultural exchange programmes and

scholarships avenues for our students and research

scholars.

The visiting Ambassador sought from the University

detailed proposals where such collaborations could be

developed and assured to work towards realising the

goal.

Jae-bok Chang later gave a power-point presentation

before the varsity students on ‘India-Korea: Partners

with Shared History and Common Future’, discussing in

detail the India-Korea historical relations, Korea’s trade

ties with India, Korea’s economic development and

progression towards democracy and the deep-rooted

historical and cultural bonds between the two countries.

He also interacted with students on a range of academic

issues during the session organised by the Department

of Students' Welfare.

The visiting delegation also went around the University

campus, including the Zoology Museum, Botanical

Garden and Arts Block. The delegation also comprised

Gu Jung-hyun, Spouse of Ambassador; Park Jo min, Ist

Secretary (Political); Lee Seunghyun, 2nd Secretary

(Political); Shin Wonho, 3rd Secretary (Consular) and

Ahn Hyesun, Embassy Staff.