Kohli says Adelaide is his happy place

Virat Kohli says he was “grinning from ear to ear” when Australia was awarded the hosting rights of the ongoing T20 World Cup as his records Down

Under speak volumes.

Entering the showpiece with an aim to rediscover his glory days, the Indian batting maestro, who started the campaign with a magnificent 82 against

arch-rivals Pakistan, stretched his excellent run with a 44-ball 64 against Bangladesh in Adelaide, on Wednesday.

“As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of

experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.