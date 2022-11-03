Kohli, Deepti, Jemimah nominated for Player of the Month award

Agencies

VIRAT Kohli, who has been in great form at the T20 World Cup, along with India women star players Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were nominated for the

ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for October.

Kohli is nominated following his heroics with the bat, most notably in the win against arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. South Africa’s David Miller

impressed in the lead up to the tournament, and continued his sparkling form in Australia, including during his side’s victory over India to secure his place in the

shortlist. Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe completes the lineup and seeks to reclaim the award he won in August thanks to a series of Player of the Match performances

in the opening stages of the T20 World Cup.

In the ICC Women’s Player of the Month category, Jemimah and Deepti are named on the shortlist following their Asia Cup heroics for India.

Rodrigues ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer while teammate Sharma was named Player of the Tournament and joint leading wicket-taker.

Pakistan's Nida Dar is the final candidate in contention for claiming the award for October as her handy contributions with bat and ball drove Pakistan to the semi-

finals of the same event.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for Oct:

VIRAT KOHLI

Kohli is nominated for the very first time in the ICC Player of the Month awards, and while registering 205 runs across the calendar month, he showed glimpses of

his very best form. He looked at ease in scoring an unbeaten 62 against a dogged Netherlands, however his highlight came in the era-defining innings played in front

of a full house in Melbourne as his side claimed a historic victory against rivals Pakistan. The iconic display saw Kohli rally his side from 31 for four to chase down the

160 target on the final ball, thanks to an unforgettable score of 82 not out from 53 balls.

DAVID MILLER

Like Kohli, Miller is also named on the men’s shortlist for the very first time, and he started the month in the bilateral series against India, scoring 117 runs across

three ODIs and 125 runs in two T20Is, including a brutal knock of 106 not out in 79 balls in Guwahati. This blistering form was carried into the T20 World Cup where

his most significant contribution during the month came in the successful run chase against the same opposition on a challenging Perth track. His unbeaten 59 was

crucial to seeing his side over the line after losing quick wickets early, further outlining his credentials as a big game player for South Africa.

SIKANDAR RAZA

Raza is going through a purple patch for performances in 2022, and finds himself nominated for the second time in three months. The talented all-rounder claimed the

award back in August and was a key player in sealing Zimbabwe’s qualification through to the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup. Scoring 145 runs and taking nine

wickets at a formidable average of 14.66 from his six T20Is, he won three Player of the Match awards, including for his contribution in the wins against Ireland (82 not out) and

the shock result against Pakistan (3-25).

ICC Women’s Player of the Month Nominees for Oct:

JEMIMAH RODRIGUES

Rodrigues was previously nominated back in August thanks to her stellar displays in the Commonwealth Games, and once again she was a driving force behind India’s

surge to Women’s Asia Cup success. When her side celebrated victory over Sri Lanka in the final, Rodrigues was the leading run-scorer for the tournament, having amassed

217 runs from her eight matches at an average of 54.25. Among her top displays was the 76 she scored against the eventual finalists in the opening game, setting the tone for

India’s prize-winning campaign.

DEEPTI SHARMA

Another of India’s talismanic performers, Sharma enjoyed a prolific month during the Women’s Asia Cup, departing with the event trophy and the Player of the

Tournament accolade. Her 13 wickets at a remarkable average of 7.69 underlines the consistent threat she posed with the ball, including impressive figures of three

for against Pakistan and three for in the semi-final against Thailand.

NIDA DAR

Dar has for so long been an influential figure in the Pakistan lineup, and throughout the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh last month, she showed the full range of

her batting and bowling abilities. She finished the month having scored 145 runs at an average of 72.50 in her seven T20Is, as well as taking eight wickets. Despite not

getting to the final, Dar was inspirational not least in her side's historic victory over India in Sylhet, where she won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten 56

and two wickets for 23.