KHELO KHEL BHOOLO NASHA J&K Police DKR Range Batote hosts mega Sports event in Doda from Nov 2, 2022

DIG Dr. Sunil Gupta unveils cricket tournament Teaser at scintillating ceremony

NL Correspondent

Doda, Oct 27: To boost the fitness level of youth and promote sports activities in the Chenab Valley, Jammu& Kashmir Police is organising different sports

events under the Police Civic Action Programme.

In continuation of the series, a Teaser & Unveiling Ceremony of cricket tournament was today organised by Range Police Hqrs, Batote under the banner

‘’KHELO KHEL BHOOLO NASHA’’ in the Conference Hall of District Police Lines Doda.

The main sports event is starting in Doda stadium from 2nd of November 2022.

Captains of all the 24 participating teams were present on the occasion.

Dr. Sunil Gupta-IPS, DIG DKR Range Batote unveiled the trophies of Winner and Runner-up of the tournament and colourful dresses of all the

teams during the ceremony in the presence of Vishesh Paul Mahajan, DC Doda; Abdul Qayoom SSP Doda; Mohd Aslam SO, to DIG DKR Range

Batote and other officers of Police and Civil Administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tournament is being organised with the help and co-efforts of all the SSPs of three Districts i.e Doda, Ramban and

Kishtwar of the Range and under the sponsorship of a number of stakeholders of the range and J&K UT, who were also present on the occasion.

After the unveiling ceremony, DIG Range said that it was a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent. “Total 34 Matches will be played

and a special attraction of the tournament will be the participation of women Cricket teams of Doda and those from outside Jammu and Kashmir UT”, he

informed. It was further informed that three matches of the women's teams will also be witnessed during the tournament.

The Winner and Runner-up teams of the tournament will be awarded trophies and Cash prize of Rs 100000(Rs 1 Lakh) and Rs 50000, respectively. Beside,

the Man of the tournament and Man of the match of every match will be awarded suitably. Main sponsors of the tournament including Jai Parkash Ltd. APS

Infrastructure Ltd. Patel engineering Ltd. DIG DKR Range (Monolisa), ABCI, Ciegall India Ltd. DIG DKR Range (Redison Blue), HCC, Paras, LT, Ali Brothers

and Hamdard Ramban were also present on the occasion.