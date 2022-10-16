Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 15: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian

district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area

of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought

dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the

assailants, they added.

“#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was

on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immediately shifted to

hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in

progress,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the killing.

“Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of

cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people

that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely

punished,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Political parties also condemned the attack.

“Unequivocally condemn the brazen, cowardly attack on Pooran Krishan Bhat in

Shopian, in which he lost his life. Heartfelt commiserations to his family and loved

ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” National Conference (NC) tweeted.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the government must ensure fool-proof security

for the minorities in the valley.

“Pained beyond words by the despicable attack which snuffed out the life of

Puran Krishan Bhat. There does not seem any let up in the killing of innocent

people. The government must ensure foolproof security to the minorities,” he

said in a tweet.

BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul also condemned the killing.

In a statement, Koul said it was one more cowardly attack on Kashmiri Pandits

and “these anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrong doings”.

Koul termed the killing as barbaric and offered his condolences to the family.

“These things will not be tolerated anymore as these attacks are aimed to disturb

the peace in the region,” Koul said.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also condemned the

“inhumane attack” on the community. (Agencies)