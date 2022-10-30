Kansal chairs ceremony of 2 nd Junior Gold Training Camp

JAMMU, OCTOBER 30: The second Junior Golf training camp,

organized by Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) in collaboration with

Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, conducted here today.

The camp had been conducted for the students from various

government girl schools with effect from 07th to 30th October, 2022 in which

20 female students of GGHSs from across Jammu participated.

Pertinently, the first ever Golf Academy in Jammu was inaugurated

earlier this year by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at JTGC Sidhra with a

vision to promote the game of Golf making it more accessible for the UT

youth.

The Golf Academy organizes this 20 day specialized training program

for students aged between 8 years to 18 years which focuses on learning of

basic skills to play golf with understanding of the rules and format of the game.

The training is being imparted by NGAI certified coach, Rohit Gupta.

Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal,

was the chief guest on the valedictory ceremony.

Rohit Kansal along with Secretary JTGC, Manav Gupta, distributed

certificates among the student trainees.

Principal Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the

importance of such events to take the potential game of Golf to every desirous

youth of Jammu & Kashmir. He appreciated the JTGC for holding such skill

development training programmes which will go a long way in promoting and

propagating this famous game to a great extent.

He also interacted with the trained youth and lauded their enthusiasm

and devotion towards adopting and learning this game.

Manav Gupta said that “More such training camps for the natural talent

from the UT would be organized in a more serious and professional manner.

Jammu Tawi Golf Course is willing and happy to lend all possible help to

budding golfers of J&K enabling them occupy a special place in the world of

golf sports.”

