Kamdhenu Steels & Vijay Steel Industries conduct Annual Dealers’ Meet

JAMMU, Oct 6: Kamdhenu Steels & Vijay Steel Industries conducted Annual Dealers’ Meet.

The event was attended by Sunil Agarwal Whole Time Director Kamdhenu, Vivek Maheshwari DGM Kamdhenu, Chandan Goswami AGM Kamdhenu, Bindu Rawat Marketing Coordinator Kamdhenu, Kishan lal Dhar Marketing Head Kamdhenu Jammu Region in the presence of Pankaj Aggarwal Managing Director of Vijay Steel Industries along with other dignitaries from dealers fraternity, staff and employees of Kamdhenu and Vijay Steel Industries.Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Aggarwal said, “Kamdhenu Group has in its list of manufacturing, marketing, branding and distribution of a diverse range of products including reinforcement steel bars, structural steels, binding wire, colour coated sheets, plywood, paints and many more. In the last few years the company has grown from ‘one of them’ to ‘one of the best,’ and has been making dynamic progress with an intention of growing bigger but together.

Vivek Maheshwari said, “Kamdhenu Group prides in its highly efficient marketing team with innovative and out of the box ideas to think ahead of the time and turn challenges into opportunities. The company has its centralized marketing office at Gurgaon backed with a committed chain of over 7500 dealers and distributors spread across the entire country for steel business. Kamdhenu’s focused marketing strategies have catapulted it to enjoy for ‘Kamdhenu’ brand products over non-branded products in the market. In order to bring more transparency and dynamism to the operations of the company, Kamdhenu Limited ventured into Franchisee Business Model.”

Pankaj Aggarwal said, “Vijay Steel is committed to customers’ satisfaction, growth and network expansion. We have planned to grow by 20% in the next financial year with support of our channel partners.”The event was attended by around 250 dealers. During the event, company appreciated Dealers’ performance, presented Awards to winners, thanked dealers for their splendid performance and motivated them to continue to perform and help customers with high quality steel bars while maintaining satisfaction of customers in their day to day business operations.