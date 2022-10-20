Kabaddi trials from Oct 25

By Northlines -

NL Correspondent
, Oct 20: Jammu and Amateur Kabaddi Association shall hold selection trials for the upcoming 48th Junior
(boys) Championship to be held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from November 17 to November 20.
The selection trials shall take place at Green Play Fields, Gandhi Nagar, here from October 25 to October 27 from 4 pm onwards,
a handout issued by the Association here today informed.
Eligibility for selection trials is 70 kg and below body weight while the age should be 20 years or below as on November 20.

SHARE
Previous articleDivisional U-14 boys Volleyball meet begins
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR