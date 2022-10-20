Kabaddi trials from Oct 25

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 20: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Kabaddi Association shall hold selection trials for the upcoming 48th Junior National

(boys) Championship to be held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from November 17 to November 20.

The selection trials shall take place at Green Play Fields, Gandhi Nagar, here from October 25 to October 27 from 4 pm onwards,

a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Eligibility for selection trials is 70 kg and below body weight while the age should be 20 years or below as on November 20.