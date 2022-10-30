JTGC conducts 2nd Junior Training camp

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 30: Jammu’s only Golf Academy at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) organised second training camp aiming at those Junior

golfers at Sidhra, here.

The activity is being organised with a vision to promote the game of Golf and make it more accessible to the youth. Earlier, in the first week of this month, JTGC

had conducted similar camp in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) involving male students from Government schools.

About 20 female students from Government Girls Higher Secondary schools across Jammu learnt the game of Golf for 20 days.

Golf Academy training format reserves 20 days specialized training program for students aged between eight years to 18 years. The training focuses

on learning of basic skills to play golf accompanied by the understanding of the rules and format of the game under the guidance of NGAI certified coach,

Rohit Gupta.

On conclusion of the camp, Principle Secretary Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal, in presence Manav Gupta, Secretary JTGC,

distributed certificates among the student trainees.

While encouraging the participants, Mr Kansal remarked the importance of such event to take the game of Golf amongst the youth of J&K.