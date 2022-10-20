Jodhamal School ranked top School in J&K

JAMMU, Oct 19: Jodhamal Public School has once again been ranked amongst the best Schools in the country and the top Co-education School in J&K, consecutively for the eighth year in a row by the Education World-a prestigious magazine.

The award winning Schools of respective States were honoured recently in New Delhi, wherein Nandan Kuthiala, Trustee of Jodhamal and Principal Dr Deep Khare received this prestigious award on behalf of the School.

For the past 16 years, Education World in collaboration with C-Fore have been conducting a nationwide survey in more than 10,000 schools all over India on the basis of 14 parameters like Academic Reputation, Competence of Faculty, Co-Curriculum Activities, Infrastructure, Discipline, Community Service, Sports Education, Leadership, Management quality, Life Skills & teacher-student ratio.

On behalf of the organizer, eminent educationist Sumer Singh presented the award and congratulated all the winners and highlighted the changing preference from pure academic based education to holistic education. Sumer Singh also appreciated Jodhamal Public School for giving the education par excellence to the next generation.

School management thanked the present and past members of team Jodhamal and acknowledged that the award is a testimony of the hard work, dedication, and sense of purpose of each and every stake holder of the Jodhamal fraternity.