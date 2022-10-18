JMC to get new Mayor, Dy Mayor before Diwali

Election to take place through open ballot on Oct 21
Jammu Tawi, Oct 17: Jammu is all set to get a new
Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal
Corporation (JMC) before Diwali festival as both
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party
candidates filled their nomination papers on Monday.
The election is scheduled to take place through open
ballot on October 21.
Accompanied by former Mayor and other senior leaders
both Rajinder Sharma , Councilor from New Plot and
Baldev Singh Billowria from Gangyal filed their
nominations and expressed confidence about sweeping
the polls.
The posts fell vacant last month following the resignation
of incumbent Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and his
deputy Purnima Sharma, both from the BJP, to focus on
strengthening the party ahead of next Assembly
elections scheduled to take place after the conclusion of
ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls.,
Dwarka Nath Choudhary and Sonika Sharma of
Congress submitted their papers for the two posts
before the JMC secretary on the last day of the filing of
nominations.
JMC has 75 corporators out of which two have expired,
so 73 will exercise their franchisees on October 21.
Total 37 votes are required for winning the election while
BJP enjoyed an edge having 44 members in the 75-
member. However one corporator Vijay Choudhary had
expired. Congress has 13 corporators and the rest of the
members are independents.
“We have been chosen by the party to serve the people
and we will work sincerely and to the best satisfaction of
the public,” Rajinder said after filing his papers.
Meanwhile, Congress nominees opposed the open
ballot and requested the secretary to ensure voting by
secret ballots only.
Gupta and Sharma took over their respective posts on
November 15, 2018 after the BJP swept the prestigious
JMC during the Urban Local Bodies elections which
were held in four phases from October 8-16 in 2018
after a gap of 13 years. The corporation is completing its
five year term next year.