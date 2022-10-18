JMC to get new Mayor, Dy Mayor before Diwali

Election to take place through open ballot on Oct 21

Jammu Tawi, Oct 17: Jammu is all set to get a new

Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Jammu Municipal

Corporation (JMC) before Diwali festival as both

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party

candidates filled their nomination papers on Monday.

The election is scheduled to take place through open

ballot on October 21.

Accompanied by former Mayor and other senior leaders

both Rajinder Sharma , Councilor from New Plot and

Baldev Singh Billowria from Gangyal filed their

nominations and expressed confidence about sweeping

the polls.

The posts fell vacant last month following the resignation

of incumbent Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and his

deputy Purnima Sharma, both from the BJP, to focus on

strengthening the party ahead of next Assembly

elections scheduled to take place after the conclusion of

ongoing Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls.,

Dwarka Nath Choudhary and Sonika Sharma of

Congress submitted their papers for the two posts

before the JMC secretary on the last day of the filing of

nominations.

JMC has 75 corporators out of which two have expired,

so 73 will exercise their franchisees on October 21.

Total 37 votes are required for winning the election while

BJP enjoyed an edge having 44 members in the 75-

member. However one corporator Vijay Choudhary had

expired. Congress has 13 corporators and the rest of the

members are independents.

“We have been chosen by the party to serve the people

and we will work sincerely and to the best satisfaction of

the public,” Rajinder said after filing his papers.

Meanwhile, Congress nominees opposed the open

ballot and requested the secretary to ensure voting by

secret ballots only.

Gupta and Sharma took over their respective posts on

November 15, 2018 after the BJP swept the prestigious

JMC during the Urban Local Bodies elections which

were held in four phases from October 8-16 in 2018

after a gap of 13 years. The corporation is completing its

five year term next year.