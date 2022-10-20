J&K’s Soham wins Bronze in Asian Chess

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 20: J&K’s top seed, Soham Kamotra brought laurels to the Union Territory winning a Bronze medal in Asian

Youth Chess Championship held in Indonesia.

Soham won the medal in under- 18 age category thus became first player from the UT win an event at the Asian level competition.

“Young Soham continuously performing at the international level. He recently became the first ever player from J&K to

get International Master norm,” informed president of the All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA), Atul Kumar Gupta.

Soham was fully sponsored by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the Asian Championship.

Meanwhile, AJKCA congratulated Soham for creating history. The Association wished him grand success in future

endeavours.

Pertinent to mention that Soham bagged gold in the National Under-18 Chess Championship held three months ago.