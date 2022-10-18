JKP Kishtwar wins the district Volleyball trophy

NL Correspondent

Kishtwar, Oct 18: District Police (JKP) clinched the title trophy of the Kishtwar Volleyball Championship which was organised by Volleyball Association

of J&K (VAJK) at Chowgan ground, here today.

In the final, District Police defeated Combine Volleyball Club 3-1 (25-21,19-25,25-22,25-21) to amidst applause from the audience. The event,

wherein six teams of the district took part, was sponsored by the J&K Sports Council.

Additional SP Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh was the chief guest, who along with guest of honour, Vishal Sharma (DySP) presented the title trophies and

other individual prizes. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of VAJK in taking the game to remotest parts of the UT by way of holding competitive

volleyball.

Kuldeep Magotra (CEO VAJK) and Mohd Tariq (joint secretary VAJK) were among other prominent present in the closing function.

“We are thankful to the locals of Kisthtwar town for overwhelming support and encouragement during the two-day event. Such gestures further

strengthen organisers’ resolve to visit rural pockets with more such events,” said Kuldeep Magotra.

The final officiated by Vishal Kumar, Zorawar Singh, Shiyar Ahmed Wani, Kulwant Singh and Mudassar Ahmed.