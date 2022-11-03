J&K wins tie in National Cricket Cup for Disabled

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 03: Jammu and Kashmir today made it a 22 runs win against Chandigarh in their second league outing in the ongoing Sardar

Vallab Bai Patel Inter State Cricket Championship for the Disabled at KD Singh Babu Stadium Lukhnow in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports reaching here, J&K, batting first, scored 146 runs for seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Jagmohan remained top

scorer with 36 runs while Nikhal Manhas and Wasim Iqbal contributed 21 and 20 runs respectively. From Chandigarh, Vikramjeet took three

wickets.

In reply, Chandigarh could make 124 runs to lose the game by a margin of 22 runs. Gurpreet

Singh (38), Mandeep (27) and Sanjay (19) were main contributors to the team’s total. From J&K, Amir and Wasim were most successful

bowlers, who shared three wickets each.Nadeem and Manzoor Iqbal too one each.

For his all round performance, Wasim declared man of the match and awarded with Rs 10,000 cash prize.

Now, in their next outing, J&K shall take on Tamil Nadu tomorrow.

J&K Team: Mohd. Nadeem (Captain), Jagmohan Singh, Nikhal Manhas, Yawar Mubarak, Majid Ahmad, Vivek, Firdous Ahmad, Ayaz

Ahmad (Wicket-keeper), Ravi Kumar, Vasihno Dev, Waseem, Amir, Zahoor Ahmad, Manzoor, Zafar and Shahid.