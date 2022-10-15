J&K Sports Council conferred with Gold in SKOCH Indian Governance Award 2022

NL Correspondent

jammu, Oct 15

The SKOCH State Award of Best Governance for the year 2022 was announced today in which essential departments from various

States / UTs were present from all across the country.

Sameer Kochar, Chairman SKOCH Group, honoured Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, for bagging Gold category awards

in the field of Sports & Youth Services.

The efforts made by JKSC recognised by the jury were mainly on My Youth My Pride special activities wherein J&K Sports Council

has been able to engage youth in sports especially in tribal, sensitive and rural areas by providing ample opportunities and infrastructural

facilities of playing sports.

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, has made a significant contribution towards the promotion of sports. She has been

recognised with the SKOCH Award for her services and contributions in the creation, upkeep, and organisation of competitions and high-

profile events, stated Dr. Gursharan, Managing Director, while announcing the awards.

The Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz expressing satisfaction over the achievements of the J&K Sports Council, has

congratulated the Secretary JKSC and entire staff for this award and thanked Honourable Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and

Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta for their support to the sports in J&K.

Ms Gul has received the coveted prize in recognition of her dedication for the cause which has ultimately paid off. Expectations are

high because her motivation to promote sports activities is quite evident.

According to Nuzhat Gul, the impetus given by Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Honourable Lieutenant

Governor J&K Shri Manoj Sinha Ji to the sports infrastructure, sports person and vision of creating positive sports ecosystem has paid

off. J&K Government is leaving no stone unturned for engagement of youth in positive direction. Activities like sports community is

coming forward in sports programs, anti drug campaigns, Fit India and other programs being organised under Azadi ka Amrut

Mahautsav. We are committed along with Youth Services and Sports Department for achieving the target of 35 lakh youth engagement

in sports this financial year, said Ms Gul.

India Governance Forum in its twentieth year, is the oldest Governance Leadership Summit. Its recommendations have had a

profound policy impact across the center and state governments. It is one of the few conferences where the focus is on field research-

based knowledge-rich arguments that bring felt needs to the discussion table. The SKOCH Organization firmly believe Governance is

what is received and not what was the intended delivery and ongoing field research and conversations across thousands of projects in a

year give a deep insight into what is working and how it can work even better.

With these awards SKOCH Organization brings together an ecosystem of academic, industry, economists, policy experts,

practitioners, and civil society. Carefully constructed panels, well-researched background notes and clearly articulated problem

statements to find relevant answers and an agenda moving forward created.

In the area of Governance performance assessment, SKOCH State of Governance is the report that matters the most. It is based

entirely on primary research and a time-tested process. Each state gets ranked after an exhaustive study of one year. SKOCH Star of

Governance Award is conferred sector-wise for the best performance nationally. Recipients are from Central and State Governments

represented at senior most levels stated by Dr. Gursharan Danjal, the MD of SKOCH Awards.

The SKOCH State of Governance report is an annual report that studies project level outcomes across various states of India. For 2021,

West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with Andhra completed the top 5 “Star States” in India. Out of 73 essential departments

of various States & UT’s, 33 departments received the award in Gold, Silver & Bronze categories. Some of the Departments who

received the awards are Education Department Government of Gujarat, Department of Technical Education Himachal Pradesh,

Directorate of Higher Education Goa, Rajasthan State Warehouse Corporation, Gujarat Forest Department, Department of Higher

education West Bengal, Cyber Crime Branch Delhi Police, Department of Horticulture Government of Karnataka, Department of Forest

Maharashtra.