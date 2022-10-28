J&K Roller Sports Champ from Nov 10

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association shall hold four-day Roller Sports Championship from

November 10 to November 13 at Shiva Roller Skating Institute, Peer-Kho, here.

To confirm the participations, those interested skaters can get the entry forms at the venue itself on November four and

November five between 6 pm and 8 pm. The last date for submit the form is November five, a handout issued here today

informed.

“Performance of the skaters in this competition shall be considered for the selection of J&K team for upcoming 60th

National (Speed) Championship. Skaters taking part in the competitions need to register themselves on RSFI online portal

(www.indiaskate.com),” informed president of the Association, G S Khurmi.

For more information players can contact Kamal Anand (9419359299), Jatin Sabarwal (7006616844) and Ankush Gupta

(7006128654).