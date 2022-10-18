J&K LG ‘scraps shady’ AR, JA recruitment process at Kashmir University

Srinagar, Oct 17 : The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant

Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has scrapped the

recruitment process for Assistant Registrars (AR) and

Junior Assistants (JA) at the Kashmir University after

“serious complaints” of alleged malpractices, official

sources said on Monday.

A top KU administration official confirmed it that they

have received instructions from LG office on 13th of this

month that a fresh advertisement should be issued for

appointment of Assistant Registrars and Assistant

Controller of Examinations and Junior Assistants.

The directions from LG, who is the Chancellor of KU,

have been conveyed less than two months after the Vice

Chancellor of KU Dr. Neelofar Hassan Khan wrote to the

Chancellor regarding the advertised positions of

Assistant Registrars and Junior Assistants.

These positions were initially advertised in 2019 and the

recruitment process had to be completed within a span

of two years as per the University rules. The University

however failed to complete the process within the

stipulated time frame.

In 2021, the former Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad gave a

special six-month extension to complete the recruitment

process after the Registrar moved the proposal of

extension, sources said.

‘This time also the University failed to complete the

process within six months’.

Sources said, “When the present VC took charge, she

referred the matter to the Chancellor for his advice,

following which the LG directed that the posts be put to

advertisement afresh.”

It also said that the Raj Bhawan had received several

serious nature complaints of alleged fraud in the

recruitment process of Assistant Registrars and Junior

Assistants and grant of allegedly illegal extension to the

recruitment process by the former VC without taking the

University Council on board.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved aspirants told this news

agency that the LG should order a CBI inquiry into this

alleged recruitment fraud and fix the responsibility.

“We were misguided by the University officials that the

process can be continued beyond two years. We

request LG to pass directions for a CBI inquiry in the

matter so that officials responsible for playing with the

career of youth of J&K are taken to task,” said an

aspirant for Junior Assistant.

He said the recruitment process for Junior Assistants

was almost complete and only final orders had to be

issued.

“We have been punished for none of our fault. We

accept LG's verdict if any wrongdoing has happened in

the recruitment process. But why should officials who

granted illegal extension or resorted to malpractices in

the recruitment process go scot-free? LG should deliver

justice by ordering a CBI inquiry into the matter like he

did with recruitment of sub-inspectors," an aspirant said.

The aspirants said if SI recruitment process can be

given to CBI for full probe, why the AR, JA recruitment

process is not handed over to the CBI to see who

resorted to wrongdoing.

They also demanded refund of application fee saying

more than 6000 candidates had applied for posts of

Junior Assistants and Assistant Registrars and the

recruitment process was quashed for no fault of

aspirants.