J&K LG ‘scraps shady’ AR, JA recruitment process at Kashmir University

Srinagar, Oct 17 : The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant
Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has scrapped the
recruitment process for Assistant Registrars (AR) and
Junior Assistants (JA) at the Kashmir University after
“serious complaints” of alleged malpractices, official
sources said on Monday.
A top KU administration official confirmed it that they
have received instructions from LG office on 13th of this
month that a fresh advertisement should be issued for
appointment of Assistant Registrars and Assistant
Controller of Examinations and Junior Assistants.
The directions from LG, who is the Chancellor of KU,
have been conveyed less than two months after the Vice
Chancellor of KU Dr. Neelofar Hassan Khan wrote to the
Chancellor regarding the advertised positions of
Assistant Registrars and Junior Assistants.
These positions were initially advertised in 2019 and the
recruitment process had to be completed within a span
of two years as per the University rules. The University
however failed to complete the process within the
stipulated time frame.
In 2021, the former Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad gave a
special six-month extension to complete the recruitment
process after the Registrar moved the proposal of
extension, sources said.
‘This time also the University failed to complete the
process within six months’.
Sources said, “When the present VC took charge, she
referred the matter to the Chancellor for his advice,
following which the LG directed that the posts be put to
advertisement afresh.”
It also said that the Raj Bhawan had received several
serious nature complaints of alleged fraud in the
recruitment process of Assistant Registrars and Junior
Assistants and grant of allegedly illegal extension to the
recruitment process by the former VC without taking the
University Council on board.
Meanwhile, the aggrieved aspirants told this news
agency that the LG should order a CBI inquiry into this
alleged recruitment fraud and fix the responsibility.
“We were misguided by the University officials that the
process can be continued beyond two years. We
request LG to pass directions for a CBI inquiry in the
matter so that officials responsible for playing with the
career of youth of J&K are taken to task,” said an
aspirant for Junior Assistant.
He said the recruitment process for Junior Assistants
was almost complete and only final orders had to be
issued.
“We have been punished for none of our fault. We
accept LG's verdict if any wrongdoing has happened in
the recruitment process. But why should officials who
granted illegal extension or resorted to malpractices in
the recruitment process go scot-free? LG should deliver
justice by ordering a CBI inquiry into the matter like he
did with recruitment of sub-inspectors," an aspirant said.
The aspirants said if SI recruitment process can be
given to CBI for full probe, why the AR, JA recruitment
process is not handed over to the CBI to see who
resorted to wrongdoing.
They also demanded refund of application fee saying
more than 6000 candidates had applied for posts of
Junior Assistants and Assistant Registrars and the
recruitment process was quashed for no fault of
aspirants.