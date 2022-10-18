JK HC to list old cases in daily Supplementary Cause lists for speedy disposal

Srinagar Oct 17:
Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice, Ali
Mohammad Magrey today issued fresh directions to the Registrar
Judicials of both the wings of the High Court to list old cases in the
daily Supplementary Cause lists for speedy disposal so that those cases
will be heard by the Benches on priority basis to ensure speedy
disposal of the same.
Chief Justice emphasized that the Constitution of India recognizes the
need and right to speedy justice, which can only be achieved by quick
disposal and weeding out of old cases from the Courts. “Let us start it
from now”, he asked the concerned.
Chief Justice also stressed that faith in Judiciary is essential for
administration of justice which can be achieved by speedy disposal of
cases. He added that the Courts should create a sense of security
among the litigants by assuring them that the one who does the wrong
or goes against the laws of the country will be punished and all their
just grievances will be redressed within the timelines, so that they may
not be tempted to resort to violent self-help and take law in their own
hands.
In compliance to the aforesaid directions of Chief Justice, the
Registrar Judicials of both the wings have immediately taken up the
follow up action in the matter.