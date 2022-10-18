JK HC to list old cases in daily Supplementary Cause lists for speedy disposal

Srinagar Oct 17:

Chief Justice, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice, Ali

Mohammad Magrey today issued fresh directions to the Registrar

Judicials of both the wings of the High Court to list old cases in the

daily Supplementary Cause lists for speedy disposal so that those cases

will be heard by the Benches on priority basis to ensure speedy

disposal of the same.

Chief Justice emphasized that the Constitution of India recognizes the

need and right to speedy justice, which can only be achieved by quick

disposal and weeding out of old cases from the Courts. “Let us start it

from now”, he asked the concerned.

Chief Justice also stressed that faith in Judiciary is essential for

administration of justice which can be achieved by speedy disposal of

cases. He added that the Courts should create a sense of security

among the litigants by assuring them that the one who does the wrong

or goes against the laws of the country will be punished and all their

just grievances will be redressed within the timelines, so that they may

not be tempted to resort to violent self-help and take law in their own

hands.

In compliance to the aforesaid directions of Chief Justice, the

Registrar Judicials of both the wings have immediately taken up the

follow up action in the matter.