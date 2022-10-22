J&K Govt Redraws Social Caste List by adding 15 new classes under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

JAMMU, October 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday issued an order to redraw the social caste list expanding it by adding 15 new classes under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

Jats, West Pakistani Refugees, Gorkhas, Wagheys, Pony Walas among the new classes in the list.

In a notification, the JK government said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (o) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that the following amendments shall be made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005.”

As per the notification, 15 more classes were included in its social caste category list.

The new classes added in the list are Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/PonyWalas, Sochi community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro(Kaurav), Bojru/Decount/Dubdabay Brahmin Gorkans, Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees (excluding SCs) and Acharyas.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also modified the existing social castes by subsisting their names.

“In Annexure-D to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005:- (i) for the words Potters (Kumahars), Shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines) Bangies Khakrobes (Sweepers), Barbers, Washerman, Dooms, the words Kumahars, Mochi, Bangies Khakrobes, HajjamAtrai, Dhobi and Dooms (excluding SCs) shall be respectively substituted,” the notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Department Civil Secretariat, Jammu reads.

The other change made in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, is that the words “Pahari Speaking people (PSP)” or “Pahari Speaking People” wherever appearing, the words “Pahari Ethnic people” shall be substituted.