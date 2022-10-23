Jan Abhiyaan: YS&S B’pora conducts Sports Activities across district

NL Correspondent

Bandipora, Oct 23: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) Bandipora has been organising various sports activities under Jan

Abhiyan at different panchayat Halqas of the district.

As part of the campaign, multifaceted activities like Cricket, Volleyball, Football, Rope skipping etc are being conducted in the educational

institutions by YS&S in colloboration with the departments.

Meanwhile today in panchayats of Nadihal, a Football match was organised for under-14 age group.

In panchayat Markoot, Chess and Carrom games attracted a large groups of students and training to play with the Chess and Carrom was

given to the students.

Similarly, sports activities were also organised at Madwan, Shahgund, Bharabad, Naidkhy, Banyari Sharki of subdivision Sumbal.

Besides Sports Activities, Cleanliness drives were also organised with the participation of students in the Panchayat Halqas of Ashtingoo,

Gath, Aloosa and Kema villages of Bandipora.