Jammu’s Mughal Road closed due to heavy snowfall

Jammu, Oct 20: Heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu on Thursday forced the closure of Mughal Road which connects the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir’s Shopian, officials said here.

Several areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Ramban and Kathua districts witnessed heavy snowfall since Wednesday night.“Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Rajouri-Poonch Range), Aftab Bukhari said.

Official sources said that snowfall occurred during the intervening night and at places there is considerable amount of snow, especially Pir Ki Gali where thickness is said to be around 2-ft.

The road surface has become slippery due to the sharp drop in temperatures, the officials said.On October 18 as well, the road remained closed for a day due to snowfall and nearly 100 passengers stranded due to the suspension of traffic were rescued on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rains and snowfall in the Union territory.