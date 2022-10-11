Jammu Zone lifts U-19 boys Inter-Zonal Cricket title

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 11: Getting the better of Gandhi Nagar Zone by 30 runs in the summit clash, Jammu Zone lifted the title trophy of the Under-19 boys Inter-

Zonal Cricket Tournament, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Jammu at Khel Gaon, near here today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Jammu Zone scored a decent total of 104 runs in the stipulated 15 overs.

Damanpreet top scored with 37 off 21 balls, while Vansh Sharma contributed 16 off 26 balls.

In reply, Gandhi Nagar Zone bundled out for 74 runs, thus lost the match by 30 runs. Param eer and Suraj contributed 28 and 18 runs to the total

respectively.

For Jammu Zone, Ritvik Jaitley was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3 important wickets by conceding 11 runs in his 3 overs.

This performance fetched him the man of the match award, while Tejas Jamwal, who scored 180 runs in 4 matches was adjudged as the

best batsman of the tournament.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma was the chief guest in the valedictory function, who distributed prizes among the

winners and the runners-up teams. Tilak Khajuria, Incharge Zonal Physical Education Officer, Jammu was also present on the occasion.