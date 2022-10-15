Jammu Volleyball Champ begins

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 14: The 34th Jammu District Volleyball Championship got underway at MA Stadium here. The two-day event declared

open by SP South Jammu, Mamta Sharma.

The opening day of the competition witnessed preliminary rounds in both boys and girls sections. In total, ten teams in boys and

six in girls section are taking part in this meet.

Speaking to the gathering, the chief guest lauded the efforts of the organizers in promoting the game of volleyball thus involving

youth in constructing activities. A veteran volleyball player of J&K and father of SP South, Subash Sharma was also present.

Among others present at the opening function were Sidharth Daluja, president Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) and Manmeet

Singh, president Jammu District Volleyball Association as also Kuldeep Magotra (CEO), Vijay Magotra (general secretary), Romesh

Sharma (treasurer), Rajiv Dogra, Manpreet Kour, Veena Kumari, Akbar Ali, Mulkh Raj Sharma and Naresh Kumar.

To encourage the teams, president VAJK, Sidharth Daluja presented a cash prize of Rs 3,000 to the winning team of opening

match, Stadium B and Rs 2000 to player of the match, Sunil Sharma.

Today’s matches officiated by te VFI qualified referees including Amarjeet Singh, Mulkh Raj Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Amit

Sharma, Anil kumar, Bhawna Sharma and Neha.

The Results: Semifinals: Volleyball Club allah beat Stadium B 2-0 (25-16, 25-19);

Border Line Club Pallanwalla beat Stadium A 2-1 (23-25,25-21,15-11). League Round: Stadium B beat V.B Club Nagrota 2-0 (25-09,

25-23); Border Line Club beat VB Club HS Domana 2-1 (25-08, 23 -25, 15-09); V B Club Allah beat GHSS Sunjwan 2-0 (25-10, 25-

08); Stadium A beat Trikuta Club Salehar 2-0 (25-15, 25-18); Border Line Club Pallanwalla beat FC club RS Pura 2-1 (25-08, 23-25,

15-11).