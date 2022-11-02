Jammu Softball Championship gets underway

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 02: Organised by District Jammu Softball Association, two-day District Championship, under My Youth My Pride, got underway at GGM Science

College ground, here today.

The opening day witnessed teams qualifying for the semifinals. Teams reaching the semifinals are Talab Tillo Bulls, Cosmo Club, Rising Star and Nine

Rangers.

Earlier, the competition declared open by senior vice president of the Association, Chaman Lal Bhat while Sanjay Chib was guest of honour. Also present

were Waseem Raja Khan and Dr Vinod Bakshi as special guests.

Others were present were Sudhir Singh, Padamdev Singh, Harvinder Singh, Madan Mohan, Rawat Singh and.

The Results: BOYS: Talab Tillo Bulls beat Jhiri Softball Club 13-01; Cosmo Club beat Nine Rangers 15-05; Rising Stars blanks Jhiri Club 11-0; Nine Rangers

beat Evergreen 4-0; Talab Tillo beat Rising Stars 7-1; Cosmo Club beat Evergreen Club 17-08.