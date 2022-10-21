Jammu, Ramban bag Divisional Volleyball titles

NL Correspondent

Udhampur, Oct 21: District Jammu and Ramban bagged under-17 and under-14 titles respectively in the inter-district Divisional

level Volleyball Tournament which was organised b the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at three venues of SIKS

Model HSS Boys Udhampur, Mini stadium Udhampur and Subash Stadium, here today.

In the under-17 title clash Jammu trounced district Doda 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 28-26) in a close contest. Semifinals, Doda bt Samba

2-0 (25-22, 25-18); Jammu bt Ramban 2-1 (25-22, 23-25, 15-12).

Preliminary Round: District Doda bt Kishtwar 25-12, 25-18; Samba bt District Poonch (25-13), 23-25, 15-13; Doda bt Rajouri 25-

14, 25-16. Ramban bt Kathua 25-23, 25-19, 15-10; Jammu bt Udhampur 25-15, 25-16, 15-13; Ramban bt Reasi 25-14, 25-13.

To claim the under-14 title trophy, district Ramban beat Kathua. Semifinals: Ramban bt Jammu 2-0 (25-15, 25-22); Kathua bt

Samba 2-0 (25-14, 25-17). Preliminary Round: Kathua bt Poonch 25-21, 25-18; Jammu bt Reasi 25-23, 20-25,25-22; Ramban bt

Rajouri 25-20, 25-23; Samba bt Udhampur 25-20, 25-15;

Around 200 school going players, representing 10 districts of the Jammu Division took part in this event.

In the valedictory function, SSP Udhampur, Vinod Kumar was the chief guest, w who along with guests of honour, Mohd.

Rafiq Jaral, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arvin Koul, Chief Education Officer Udhampur, Dr Jogeshwar Gupta, Chairman

Municipality Udhampur and Anil Arora Councillor presented the title trophies.