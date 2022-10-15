Jammu Chess meet beings

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 14: Jammu District Chess championship, organized by Jammu District Chess Association under the aegis of All J&K

Chess Association (AJKCA) and supported by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC), got underway at Nek Hotel.

Divisional Sports Officer, Ashok Singh Jamwal was chief guest, who declared open the competition. About 65 players (boys and girls)

are taking part in different categories. The opening day witnessed competition in Senior categories while other category events shall take

place tomorrow. The event is being conducted by Arvindu Sharma as per FIDE laws of chess with Swiss software.

Also present were Atul Kumar Gupta, president AJKCA, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal, Himani Kohli and Vikas Nanda.