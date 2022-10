Jammu Chess Champ concludes

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 17: Four days long Jammu District Chess Championship, which was organised by All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) in support with J&K Sports Council

(JKSC), concluded today at Hotel Nek, here.

The conducted by Arvindu Sharma and Vivek Bharti Gupta with Swiss software as per the latest FIDE laws of Chess under the guidance of Atul Kumar Gupta, president

AJKCA.

THE RESULTS:

BOYS: Open Category: Ashutosh Jamwal, Ist; Mayank Kulkarni, 2nd and Aryan, 3rd. Under-19: Mayank Kulkarni, Ist; Surinder Gupta, 2nd and Anurag Singh, 3rd.

Under-15: Mayank Kulkarni, Ist; Aarav Gupta, 2nd and Panache Gupta, 3rd. Under-13: Aarav Gupta, Ist; Panache Gupta, 2nd and Ishaan Choudhary, 3rd. Under-11:

Pazhany Kohli, Ist; Ishaan Choudhary, 2nd and Ishwam Kawatra, 3rd. Under-nine: Pazhany Kohli, Ist; Ishaan Choudhary, 2nd and Ishwam Kawatra, 3rd. Under-

seven: Ishaan Choudhary, Ist; Gurfateh Singh, 2nd and Deevansh Choudhary, 3rd.

GIRLS: Under-seven: Alankrita Sharma, Ist. Under-nine: Alankrita Sharma. Under-11: Alankrita Sharma, Ist; Aahana Gupta, 2nd and Anupasana Kalsi, 3rd. Under-13:

Alankrita Sharma, Ist; Srujanika Gupta, 2nd and Ashwiina Raina, 3rd. Under-15: Alankrita Sharma, Ist; Manasvi Gupta, 2nd and Srujanika Gupta, 3rd. Under-17: Amrita

Gupta, Ist; Alankrita Sharma, 2nd and Swastika, 3rd. Under-19: Amrita Gupta, Ist; Alankrita Sharma, 2nd and Ojaswani Mengi, 3rd. Open Category: Ojaswani Mengi, Ist;

Sonali Manhas, 2nd and Amrita Gupta, 3rd.